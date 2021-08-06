My Time in Japan

Guest post by Akita Ben
I can’t believe I’ve been living here for three years already. Time in Japan has flown by unbelievably fast, especially this past year and a half of unending government-imposed restrictions and media-induced fear. It’s all so tiresome, but things are even crazier with the Cult of Corona back home in the U.S., or so I’ve heard, which is partly why I’ve stayed put.
I tend to be a glass half-empty guy, so I’ll update you with the negativity first and end on the positives. In my last update (what, two years ago, now!?) I was still relatively new to Japan and maintained some residual starry-eyed optimism. Well, now the inevitable passing of time in Japan and the aforementioned lost year of puffed up plague and global government encroachment upon all aspects of daily life have beaten me down and stamped out what remained of my joyful curiosity and excitement for Japan. The magic is gone.
As you know, I was living in Akita prefecture and working for the JET Program my first year here. Then I made the mistake of leaving JET and moving to Gunma prefecture to work for a dispatch company. Now, though I have the same kind of ALT job as before, I make far less than the generous salary I took for granted with JET, and I live in an ugly, charmless place. It has none of the rural natural beauty I likewise took for granted in Akita. There’s nothing worthwhile here.
The Worst City in Japan
The city is basically one big trucking depot/manufacturing plant. Semi-trucks constantly barrel and rattle through the car-clogged roads. Instead of forests, mountains, and rice fields for scenery, I have nothing but massive parking lagoons, big-box stores, dilapidated warehouses, and the general gray drabness and gauche gaudiness of sprawl with little in the way of natural beauty to offer some respite. It’s one of the most, if not the most, ghetto and seedy spots I’ve ever seen in Japan. Even its few surviving agricultural districts have a haunted, exhausted vibe, strewn with trash and decay. My idyllic country life in Akita now seems a half-forgotten dream.
Somehow, my dull daily grind flies by. Time in Japan strangely manages to pass both slower and faster simultaneously. Aside from the Japanese teachers of English I occasionally talk with at my schools, I have no Japanese and very few non-Japanese acquaintances or friends; nearly no one to see or talk to during the week. I go to school, teach English, then go home to my now sweltering LeoPalace cell to spend the rest of my day alone, usually wasting it doom-scrolling on Twitter or watching an endless chain of YouTube videos until my eyes sizzle in the blue light and I toss my phone down in exhaustion.
Time in Japan Sitting On My Hands
I know I could have simply left Gunma and relocated to a better city instead of wasting two years here, but complacency and my chronic inability to figure out what I want to do with my life chains me down here. I keep thinking I’ll leave Japan at the end of a given school year but then end up re-contracting, kicking the can down the road for another year, all the time counting down the days until the end of the contract as if it’s a prison term—even though I’m both warden as well as inmate.
The Dream of a Life in Japan
As you know, I had such big dreams for my life in Japan, but it’s basically played out as it did back home, only now I have a stable job. When I first arrived, I’d also wanted to travel around Asia, but now I couldn’t care less for the entire continent. If I never set foot in Asia again, I wouldn’t be bothered. I’ve seen enough. I just want to go home, return to the familiarities of Western civilization, and build a real, fully-fleshed life for myself there, beyond the solitary, spectral existence I lead here. But the aforementioned pandemic of insanity and my own inability to figure myself out keep me in the comfortable complacency that Japan provides. But enough complaining.
And Now For The Positivity
I do enjoy my job, in spite of the lower pay and inability to save much money these past two years. Teaching is rewarding and I know I’ve greatly improved in my abilities. I can command the classroom, generate genuine rapport with my students, and come up with engaging lessons, even when improvised on the fly. My students are good kids and are a delight to teach, especially the elementary kids. I may not have much of a social life or anything to occupy my time after work, but at least I have my students to get me through the day.
My city may be a dump, but there are some nicer areas with more nature nearby that I can escape to on weekends. I like hiking and there are many mountains only a short train ride beyond the benighted flatlands I call home to keep me busy. I also like cooking and barely eat out anymore, which is just as well, since I now find eating out at Japanese restaurants and izakaya tedious and not worth the expense.
Christianity in Japan
I’m a practicing Catholic, and for the past several months, I’ve been going to Tokyo nearly every Sunday to attend the traditional Catholic Latin mass at a church there. (Tokyo being the only location it’s offered nearby). About two months ago, I started altar serving, which has been a challenging learning experience, breaking me out of my comfort zone. I’ve made friends at church, most of whom are other foreigners who live in the Tokyo area. Though I can only see them on Sundays, I’m happy to at least have some like-minded people I can bond with and enjoy a sense of community.
I’m grateful for all these things. Likewise, I’m grateful to have been living in Japan throughout this never-ending pandemic. As frustrating as these rolling states of emergency every month are, normal life seems to have gone along relatively uninterrupted in Japan compared to the U.S. and other places.
Life After Japan
I’m nervous about going back home because of all the ongoing masked tyranny and how quality of life in America seems to be deteriorating by the day. Most importantly, I still don’t know what to do with my life after Japan. But I do know I’m done with Japan and want to go home once my contract terminates at the end of March. It’s been too long.
In summary, I’m ambivalent as to the outcome of my time in Japan. In some ways, I’ve grown and gained valuable experience. Simply coming here was a major achievement, something I’d long dreamed of doing and finally did. But I’ve also seen my bad habits and personality flaws get worse here, namely laziness. My Japanese language skills are pathetic because I don’t study or practice. I can barely stammer through a basic conversation. Nor have I acquired any other tangible or practical skills that I can take with me and use to my advantage back home. Sometimes, when in my most negative mood, it feels like I’ve done nothing but wasted time in Japan.
Final Thoughts on Japan
Yet, all negativity aside, I can honestly say I’m grateful I came here. Clearly Japan, even though it has its fair share of problems and absurdities, has many quality-of-life benefits compared to the U.S. That is, despite the dull, lonely, and isolating life of a perpetual outsider I live here. But then I was often an outsider back home and my life there was rather dull too. I think life’s mostly humdrum and alienating wherever you go. If nothing else, that could be the major takeaway from my time in Japan.
Be grateful for whatever you have, wherever you have it, because every exciting, exotic adventure, every dream fulfilled, eventually becomes mundane if you only give it time.
21 Replies to “My Time in Japan”
you should probably stay in Japan as long as you can. America is a total shitshow right now.
spend more time with your church friends, and for heaven’s sake, stop doomscrolling! that shit will rot your brain.
Where are you living in Gunma? I spent 2 years in Numata back in 1982-1984 as an MEF before moving on to Saitama, then Tokyo.
Thanks for the update from your last post. It’s great hearing about your overall experience regardless of how positive or negative it can be considered. Recently I’ve been surprised at how I’ve grown when I’ve done things even if the logical conclusion was predictable/obvious beforehand so I hope the same will be true for you. At the very least you definitely seem to have one less (and most likely multiple) “what if” to consider for whatever you choose to do next.
“Media-induced fear”? I personally knew several people who died of Covid, some of them in their 30s and 50s. Can’t say I’ve ever seen anything like it before with the flu. Other people tell me of similar experiences. So to me it’s more like “death-induced fear” than “media-induced”, and well worth wearing a mask against.
Most likely you knew some people who died with and several other comorbidities and/or old age. Even people dying in traffic accidents are being reported as dying of covid.
But you will never wake up from the fantasy your brain have forced you into; “saving lives” is a lie that only the very ignorant are able to swallow – we all die. Let that sink in.
Don’t fret
Future’s nigh
Both dead
You and I
[…] who died with covid and several other comorbidities […]
(my apologies)
We will all die, so it is pointless to try to save lives. That makes sense… not.
And BTW, your assumptions are roundly wrong about why people died. They might have not had perfect health (who does?), but they most likely wouldn’t have died if Covid hadn’t come around. Trying to explain it away with “oh well, they would’ve died anyway” is just pure delusion.
Dear Sir,
Best wishes on sticking to your delusions until your time comes.
“the Cult of Corona”? What is that?
“I think life’s mostly humdrum and alienating wherever you go.” Speak for yourself.
“… every exciting, exotic adventure, every dream fulfilled, eventually becomes mundane if you only give it time.” Seems like that’s your plan: Give it time so that it becomes mundane. And then whine about it. Jesus.
“The Cult of Corona”? What is that?
To believe that a illness which affects mainly the population’s frailest tier (the old and the already sick) in the most developed countries is a pandemic.
To believe that, because of a false pandemic, all sorts of coercions are admissible and must be foisted upon the population at large (instead of targeting only the sick ones, a true alternative on a once sane world that has now become a conspiracy theory.).
Happy to oblige.
Nonsense.
And I wasn’t asking you.
“And I wasn’t asking you.”
No bother – I’m helpful like that.
(This is an open forum, you see; had you properly directed the question and a lot of teeth gnashing could have been prevented.)
I was quoting Akita Ben so clearly the question was for him and not for some random troll like you.
Are you discriminating against the whole random troll community or is it a personal grudge?
How dare you, you woke supremacist?
Oh my goodness.
Sounds like you have buried yourself in a dead end job and life.
Other than an excursion or two and the church visits.
What are you going to do with your life?
Have you considered hooking up with a mate?
Where do you go back to after this term has been served?
Hollywood?
I have seen no one with the Covid-19 here in North Carolina but I still take EVERY precautionary measure daily.
Gauging the chasm between the cultists and the sceptics in the audience, eh? Well done…
OMG, so much bullshit about ‘cult of covid’, surely it comes from a ‘christian’. And remember, as Christian, you are a minority there/here, so respect our rules. As you can see, we use masks and we have much less cases than your amazing america.
I had a very similar experience of Japan and all of my friends too, sooner or later, escape. I believe that someone who did not experience it will not understand the state of mind you are in. I was in a bad place, too. My advice is just to go somewhere else. I did not go back to my home country, but went somewhere else and I feel much better now. Also, please don’t be bothered with the covid worshipers. It will pass too, sooner or later. Good luck!
I would love to know what convinced you to give up the cushy JET job. Was it the lure of being slightly closer to the big lights of Tokyo?
Leaving Japan is always a wise move for white Western men. Those that arrive in their 20’s yet still are there as they move into middle-age are running away from something, not facing something that needs to be faced. This is true down to the person. I used to be one.