My Time in Japan

Guest post by Akita Ben

I can’t believe I’ve been living here for three years already. Time in Japan has flown by unbelievably fast, especially this past year and a half of unending government-imposed restrictions and media-induced fear. It’s all so tiresome, but things are even crazier with the Cult of Corona back home in the U.S., or so I’ve heard, which is partly why I’ve stayed put.

I tend to be a glass half-empty guy, so I’ll update you with the negativity first and end on the positives. In my last update (what, two years ago, now!?) I was still relatively new to Japan and maintained some residual starry-eyed optimism. Well, now the inevitable passing of time in Japan and the aforementioned lost year of puffed up plague and global government encroachment upon all aspects of daily life have beaten me down and stamped out what remained of my joyful curiosity and excitement for Japan. The magic is gone.

As you know, I was living in Akita prefecture and working for the JET Program my first year here. Then I made the mistake of leaving JET and moving to Gunma prefecture to work for a dispatch company. Now, though I have the same kind of ALT job as before, I make far less than the generous salary I took for granted with JET, and I live in an ugly, charmless place. It has none of the rural natural beauty I likewise took for granted in Akita. There’s nothing worthwhile here.

The Worst City in Japan

The city is basically one big trucking depot/manufacturing plant. Semi-trucks constantly barrel and rattle through the car-clogged roads. Instead of forests, mountains, and rice fields for scenery, I have nothing but massive parking lagoons, big-box stores, dilapidated warehouses, and the general gray drabness and gauche gaudiness of sprawl with little in the way of natural beauty to offer some respite. It’s one of the most, if not the most, ghetto and seedy spots I’ve ever seen in Japan. Even its few surviving agricultural districts have a haunted, exhausted vibe, strewn with trash and decay. My idyllic country life in Akita now seems a half-forgotten dream.

Somehow, my dull daily grind flies by. Time in Japan strangely manages to pass both slower and faster simultaneously. Aside from the Japanese teachers of English I occasionally talk with at my schools, I have no Japanese and very few non-Japanese acquaintances or friends; nearly no one to see or talk to during the week. I go to school, teach English, then go home to my now sweltering LeoPalace cell to spend the rest of my day alone, usually wasting it doom-scrolling on Twitter or watching an endless chain of YouTube videos until my eyes sizzle in the blue light and I toss my phone down in exhaustion.

Time in Japan Sitting On My Hands

I know I could have simply left Gunma and relocated to a better city instead of wasting two years here, but complacency and my chronic inability to figure out what I want to do with my life chains me down here. I keep thinking I’ll leave Japan at the end of a given school year but then end up re-contracting, kicking the can down the road for another year, all the time counting down the days until the end of the contract as if it’s a prison term—even though I’m both warden as well as inmate.

The Dream of a Life in Japan

As you know, I had such big dreams for my life in Japan, but it’s basically played out as it did back home, only now I have a stable job. When I first arrived, I’d also wanted to travel around Asia, but now I couldn’t care less for the entire continent. If I never set foot in Asia again, I wouldn’t be bothered. I’ve seen enough. I just want to go home, return to the familiarities of Western civilization, and build a real, fully-fleshed life for myself there, beyond the solitary, spectral existence I lead here. But the aforementioned pandemic of insanity and my own inability to figure myself out keep me in the comfortable complacency that Japan provides. But enough complaining.

And Now For The Positivity

I do enjoy my job, in spite of the lower pay and inability to save much money these past two years. Teaching is rewarding and I know I’ve greatly improved in my abilities. I can command the classroom, generate genuine rapport with my students, and come up with engaging lessons, even when improvised on the fly. My students are good kids and are a delight to teach, especially the elementary kids. I may not have much of a social life or anything to occupy my time after work, but at least I have my students to get me through the day.

My city may be a dump, but there are some nicer areas with more nature nearby that I can escape to on weekends. I like hiking and there are many mountains only a short train ride beyond the benighted flatlands I call home to keep me busy. I also like cooking and barely eat out anymore, which is just as well, since I now find eating out at Japanese restaurants and izakaya tedious and not worth the expense.

Christianity in Japan

I’m a practicing Catholic, and for the past several months, I’ve been going to Tokyo nearly every Sunday to attend the traditional Catholic Latin mass at a church there. (Tokyo being the only location it’s offered nearby). About two months ago, I started altar serving, which has been a challenging learning experience, breaking me out of my comfort zone. I’ve made friends at church, most of whom are other foreigners who live in the Tokyo area. Though I can only see them on Sundays, I’m happy to at least have some like-minded people I can bond with and enjoy a sense of community.

I’m grateful for all these things. Likewise, I’m grateful to have been living in Japan throughout this never-ending pandemic. As frustrating as these rolling states of emergency every month are, normal life seems to have gone along relatively uninterrupted in Japan compared to the U.S. and other places.

Life After Japan

I’m nervous about going back home because of all the ongoing masked tyranny and how quality of life in America seems to be deteriorating by the day. Most importantly, I still don’t know what to do with my life after Japan. But I do know I’m done with Japan and want to go home once my contract terminates at the end of March. It’s been too long.

In summary, I’m ambivalent as to the outcome of my time in Japan. In some ways, I’ve grown and gained valuable experience. Simply coming here was a major achievement, something I’d long dreamed of doing and finally did. But I’ve also seen my bad habits and personality flaws get worse here, namely laziness. My Japanese language skills are pathetic because I don’t study or practice. I can barely stammer through a basic conversation. Nor have I acquired any other tangible or practical skills that I can take with me and use to my advantage back home. Sometimes, when in my most negative mood, it feels like I’ve done nothing but wasted time in Japan.

Final Thoughts on Japan

Yet, all negativity aside, I can honestly say I’m grateful I came here. Clearly Japan, even though it has its fair share of problems and absurdities, has many quality-of-life benefits compared to the U.S. That is, despite the dull, lonely, and isolating life of a perpetual outsider I live here. But then I was often an outsider back home and my life there was rather dull too. I think life’s mostly humdrum and alienating wherever you go. If nothing else, that could be the major takeaway from my time in Japan.

Be grateful for whatever you have, wherever you have it, because every exciting, exotic adventure, every dream fulfilled, eventually becomes mundane if you only give it time.