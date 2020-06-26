Ken Seeroi Interview With the Author

What I like the best is when I’m in line at the supermarket behind a woman with a kid. And the kid’s like six months old, not even vocal, yet already he knows. He’s just glaring at me, not even blinking, like, There’s something different about that dude—the eyes, the nose, the amazing fashion sense—what is it? And I’m like, uhh, the term you’re searching for is “gaijin.” Congratulations to me; I just beat out “mama” as your first word.

But the little guy keeps staring, like a midget superman trying to melt my eyeballs with his x-ray vision. I’m like, Jeez, lady, rein in your infant before he turns me into a pillar of salt.

Pure Japanese

It’d probably be unfair to say Japanese people are born with a built-in ability to distinguish “the Japanese” from “the foreigners.” That’d make it sound like racism was an innate trait of Japanese folks. So let’s not say that. Probably all the children I encountered were just anomalies. And anyway, it’s hard to look past a person’s exterior; I get that. Which is why I was thrilled when Ben Tanaka at Retire Japan asked for a Ken Seeroi interview, about my new book, Strange Nights, and Some Days Too: Why You’ll Love Japan, for About a Year.

The Ken Seeroi Interview

Or maybe I asked him. Eh, details. Anyway, Ben was awfully kind to provide me with a chance to finally express my true self. Retire Japan is a useful resource for anyone interested in managing their yen, retiring in Japan, or both, and I hope you enjoy the brief Ken Seeroi author profile.