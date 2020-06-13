Japanese Rule of 7, the Book

Ken Seeroi’s first book finally here!

First of all, I want to thank all the readers of this blog for your consistent support over the years. Without your encouragement and, let’s be honest, incessant badgering, this work would’ve never been produced. It’s not that I’m lazy; I just can’t be bothered to get up before noon. That’s a legitimate medical condition–I submitted to WebMD myself. Don’t hate on the disabled, is all I’m saying.

So what kind of book is it? is your first question. Glad you asked. Is it packed full of gritty, real-life stories about life, work, and sex in Japan, or just a hackneyed rehash of the same nonsense you’ve been reading here for a decade? Yeaaah, about that…

The New Versus the Old

Let me say that if you thought the stories were good before—well, actually, they were pretty good. But now they’re better. They’ve been improved and expanded, old errors corrected, and a batch of new errors introduced. Hey, that’s like finding a buffalo nickel with the buffalo upside-down. Sure, it looks like a mistake, but now that nickel’s worth a million dollars. So if you locate any typos, you’re welcome. Now your book’s a collector’s item.

Strange Nights, and Some Days Too is a collection of 58 shocking and inspiring tales that originally appeared online, many here. It also includes three new, never-before-seen stories. All presented chronologically from my first five-or-so years in Japan. When I edited them, I laughed, cried, and tried not to whiz all over my jeans. Wasn’t always successful, but hey, white wine’ll do that. I was like, Ken Seeroi, you are a super genius. Stick to malt liquor. Then an hour later, Ahh Seeroi, you’re a miserable sot. You need salvation. Or at least to start eating better and working out. But the book’s still genius. Anyway, I finally got some words sandwiched between two covers, which was surprisingly effort-intensive. Turns out editing’s an actual job, and not just somebody getting paid to add and remove commas. Who knew.

Can’t I Just Read the Same Stuff Here for Free?

A good bit of it, absolutely. I’ve never had a paywall or annoying subscription pop-ups, and we’ll keep going like that. So if you don’t want to blow mad yen on a physical volume, I get that, and it’s cool. Buy the Kindle version. Both paperback and Kindle contain the same highly polished tales that gleam with the radiance of a thousand rising suns. Well, they’re a little better than the website stuff, anyway. Plus, did I mention it’s a freaking book? I don’t know about you, but I can read one of those for a pretty long time.

Of course now, here’s the usual disclaimer: Contains adult language and situations. Not suitable for anyone under thirty. I mean me, not the book. But probably that too.

What About the Rest of the Stories?

Man, you ask a lot of good questions. Originally, I wanted to include everything I’d ever written in a single volume, but it grew to over 700 pages. Hey, I’m not trying to write War and Peace here, just some amusing shit about life in Japan. So I said, Okay Seeroi, focus. Let’s just concentrate on getting the first 58 stories out the door and into reader’s hands. But all that concentrating sure makes a brother thirsty, so I had to run to Lawson with a quickness for some beer and Doritos and by the time I came back I’d forgotten all about the book.

Finally though, through a combination of strong coffee and amazing willpower, I managed to compile a couple hundred pages, which is pretty excellent. So while you can’t use Ken Seeroi’s book for bicep curls (especially the Kindle version), it’ll still keep you entertained for a while. And don’t worry, I’m already working on the next volume.

Ken Seeroi’s Book, Comment and Share

Strange Nights, and Some Days Too is available on Amazon websites worldwide. If you pick up a copy, please add a comment on Amazon. That really helps.

Thanks for making the dream a reality.

Love you all,

Ken