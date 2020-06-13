Japanese Rule of 7, the Book

Ken Seeroi’s first book finally here!
First of all, I want to thank all the readers of this blog for your consistent support over the years. Without your encouragement and, let’s be honest, incessant badgering, this work would’ve never been produced. It’s not that I’m lazy; I just can’t be bothered to get up before noon. That’s a legitimate medical condition–I submitted to WebMD myself. Don’t hate on the disabled, is all I’m saying.
So what kind of book is it? is your first question. Glad you asked. Is it packed full of gritty, real-life stories about life, work, and sex in Japan, or just a hackneyed rehash of the same nonsense you’ve been reading here for a decade? Yeaaah, about that…
The New Versus the Old
Let me say that if you thought the stories were good before—well, actually, they were pretty good. But now they’re better. They’ve been improved and expanded, old errors corrected, and a batch of new errors introduced. Hey, that’s like finding a buffalo nickel with the buffalo upside-down. Sure, it looks like a mistake, but now that nickel’s worth a million dollars. So if you locate any typos, you’re welcome. Now your book’s a collector’s item.
Strange Nights, and Some Days Too is a collection of 58 shocking and inspiring tales that originally appeared online, many here. It also includes three new, never-before-seen stories. All presented chronologically from my first five-or-so years in Japan. When I edited them, I laughed, cried, and tried not to whiz all over my jeans. Wasn’t always successful, but hey, white wine’ll do that. I was like, Ken Seeroi, you are a super genius. Stick to malt liquor. Then an hour later, Ahh Seeroi, you’re a miserable sot. You need salvation. Or at least to start eating better and working out. But the book’s still genius. Anyway, I finally got some words sandwiched between two covers, which was surprisingly effort-intensive. Turns out editing’s an actual job, and not just somebody getting paid to add and remove commas. Who knew.
Can’t I Just Read the Same Stuff Here for Free?
A good bit of it, absolutely. I’ve never had a paywall or annoying subscription pop-ups, and we’ll keep going like that. So if you don’t want to blow mad yen on a physical volume, I get that, and it’s cool. Buy the Kindle version. Both paperback and Kindle contain the same highly polished tales that gleam with the radiance of a thousand rising suns. Well, they’re a little better than the website stuff, anyway. Plus, did I mention it’s a freaking book? I don’t know about you, but I can read one of those for a pretty long time.
Of course now, here’s the usual disclaimer: Contains adult language and situations. Not suitable for anyone under thirty. I mean me, not the book. But probably that too.
What About the Rest of the Stories?
Man, you ask a lot of good questions. Originally, I wanted to include everything I’d ever written in a single volume, but it grew to over 700 pages. Hey, I’m not trying to write War and Peace here, just some amusing shit about life in Japan. So I said, Okay Seeroi, focus. Let’s just concentrate on getting the first 58 stories out the door and into reader’s hands. But all that concentrating sure makes a brother thirsty, so I had to run to Lawson with a quickness for some beer and Doritos and by the time I came back I’d forgotten all about the book.
Finally though, through a combination of strong coffee and amazing willpower, I managed to compile a couple hundred pages, which is pretty excellent. So while you can’t use Ken Seeroi’s book for bicep curls (especially the Kindle version), it’ll still keep you entertained for a while. And don’t worry, I’m already working on the next volume.
Ken Seeroi’s Book, Comment and Share
Strange Nights, and Some Days Too is available on Amazon websites worldwide. If you pick up a copy, please add a comment on Amazon. That really helps.
Thanks for making the dream a reality.
Love you all,
Ken
22 Replies to “Japanese Rule of 7, the Book”
Hi Ken, congrats and please email me so I can talk about reviewing it. Thanks!
Thanks, Cathy. I sent you an email.
I have to say, seeing the title of this entry gave me a rush of happiness, honestly. A bit of justice in the world, if you will.
I just ordered from Amazon Japan, it is sugoi cos-pa ii, considering the value you have provided over the years.
Seriously, everyone go buy the book right now, do not delay, and give this man his due. Hi contribution to our knowledge of the world, and psychic well-being for those in Japan, and indeed the life paths of those who have considered living here, are not to be underestimated.
Not to mention his unparalleled skill in comment moderation. Ken, you could teach that instead of language, and the world would benefit immensely. A second book please.
Am a bit suspicious of the guy who reviewed it yesterday somehow. I’ll be the second one though!
Thanks, Yukita. That’s awfully kind of you to say. I’m pretty excited about the whole thing myself.
I dont say things that I dont believe. All-honne, man.
My review on Amazon jp is live
Wow. Damn, that was some speediness. Thanks a bunch—that’s the greatest review I’ve ever read!
Hey Ken, I just wanted to say congrats! Just waiting on the physical copy to arrive, but can’t wait to read it and whatever else you have in store. I’ll be sure to leave a good review once I get it as well.
Thanks much, Val. I sure appreciate that. It’s a big thing for me.
Cover Art by Ken Seeroi! Well I knew you were an artists Ken, just not that kind of artist! Congratulations on the arrival of your baby. Not shipping to Australia so I guess it’s the Kindle for me if I can remember where the fuck did I leave that thing? Can’t wait to get stuck into it. Does it contain any photos of the author on the back cover?? All the best mate, good job!
Thanks man. It sucks that they can’t ship it to Australia. But I’ve got it on my Kindle and it looks pretty good, so that’s something.
Originally, I tried an author photo on the back cover, but it just looked too self-serving. I don’t know; I guess I’m still under the illusion that the book’s not really about me, but about Japan. Maybe that’s crazy, but such is the fictional world inside my head.
Congratulations! Christmas just came early!!! Can’t wait to grab a copy 🙂
Thanks, Dylan. Yeah, makes a great stocking stuffer. Enjoy it!
Hey Ken! Haven’t commented in a year or so, I hope you are doing well. I have a whole script set up to automatically add your new articles to my “To-Read” list, which I continue to never actually read. Nothing personal! The list is like 100 articles deep.
I just purchased the physical copy, is there any chance of a DRM-Free ebook being available? Hate to be that guy, I just like keeping things digitally as well.
Will definitely power through this and leave you a review, really excited. Thank you, and congratulations.
Hey Alex, thanks much for your kind words and for picking up a physical copy. In terms of the ebook, I didn’t enable DRM on the Kindle version. Does that work for you?
Oof, doesn’t look like it. I did some research and Amazon is weird about downloading it. I use a non-kindle e-reader so I try and buy ebooks from other services where I can when I can.
But don’t worry about it! I’m sure I can figure out a way to get it to work if I really want to.
Yeah, Amazon, like Apple, really wants to keep you in its ecosystem. Buy their reader, download their format from their website, use their credit card, store everything on their cloud servers. I hate the exclusivity of it. I just wish they weren’t so damn good at what they do.
This is awesome news!! Is there a way to buy the book directly from you without enriching Amazon in the process? Keep up the great work Seeroi-san
I wish. Amazon’s just way too efficient. I know another guy here in Japan who tried that, and he had thousands of books stacked up around his apartment. I mean, theoretically that would enable cost-savings, but the amount of work to manage the storage and shipping hardly seems worth the effort. Suddenly you’ve gone from being a writer to a store room clerk.
Great news! I can’t wait for a physical copy so I got the Kindle edition from Amazon UK. Will read it today.
(When I searched for ”ken seeroi” on Amazon UK I was asked ”did you mean ken steroid?” An old nickname from your UK days, maybe? Anyway, I got two seach results: your book and something else. Only bought the book, though. No, really.)
I noticed that. No doubt a reference to my V-shaped physique. I’ve certainly been called worse.
Seeroi San, congratulations. You had taught me that persistent bear fruit. Lol. Now let me read your stuff over at Kindle.
Just bought it on Amazon jp! (yes, I tricked amazon and my kindle is in Italy but believes to be in Japan 😀 )