“OK, you got me, why do they make things so difficult?” —St Germain
As a not-so-casual observer of Japanese women, something I’ve always wondered was: Why are they so sad? You see them walking down the street, staring dejectedly at their platform shoes, or scrunched over phones on the train, trying desperately to tune out the world. So I consulted Seina, since she’s got an answer for everything.
“Why,” I asked, “do Japanese girls look so sad? That’s something I’ve always wondered.”
“Because they’re not happy,” Seina replied. I don’t know why I’m consistently surprised by the obvious.
“Well, why aren’t they happy?” I pressed.
“Probably they don’t want to be.”
“Who doesn’t want to be happy?”
“People who look sad.”
I could find no flaw in her argument—that’s just geometry. You gotta appreciate a perfect circle.
Life May be Good, But There’s No Reason We Shouldn’t Make it Worse
The thinking in Japan is if something’s hard, hey, let’s make it harder. This is basically opposite to the value system of the U.S., the society of hedonists, where folks are all about fun, entertainment, and pizza.
The Japanese approach to making life unnecessarily difficult is deeply rooted in culture and Japanese values, best understood through a few examples.
#1 in Japanese Values: Excessive Housework
Every girlfriend I’ve had in this country washed her sheets, blankets, and pillowcases at least twice a week, then proceeded to vacuum like it was a hobby. So they’re valuing cleanliness, which is great. No one appreciates gleaming floors and crisp linens more than Ken Seeroi. But in my apartment, I can get by just fine doing the wash once a month and vacuuming never. I have an impressively high tolerance for filth. It’s not that I don’t like the whole cleanliness thing, It’s just that I value other things more—such as exercise, booze, womanizing, Netflix, or practically just about anything other than the damn laundry.
#2 in Japanese Values: Cooking Whatever Takes the Longest
I know countless Japanese folks (okay, women, but trying not to sound sexist here) who spend hours searching for recipes, shopping for groceries, whipping up a variety of small dishes, then washing a major mountain of plates and bowls, every day. Me, I just grab a 500-yen bento and boom, dinner’s done. So they’re valuing health and money, whereas I’m valuing time, which is better spent doing other things including, importantly, absolutely butt nothing. Okay, so I’m just lazy. But at least I’m consistent.
#3 in Japanese Values: Fussing, and More Fussing
I clicked Print and nothing happened. So I got up and checked the office Epson. “Add A4 paper” it said. Ms. Takamiya leaped up from her desk.
“Probably the ink cartridge,” she said. “You shouldn’t print in color.”
“I was printing in black and whi…” I began.
“Try clearing the buffer,” said Mr. Uchihara, hurrying over.
“I’m pretty sure it just needs pa…” I started, as the office manager pushed in over my shoulder and started randomly pushing buttons. I don’t finish a lot of sentences in Japan.
So I added paper, Ms. Takamiya replaced the red and blue inks, while Uchihara-san and the manager wiggled cables and played an amusing duet on the printer buttons. Finally a single sheet emerged and everyone cheered. Their solution worked! I went back to my desk and resolved never to print again.
No problem’s so simple that it can’t be fucked up entirely by increasing the number of people. Yet something lives deep within the Japanese psyche that makes it impossible to just let other folks do things themselves. There’s an incessant fussing, a collective one-upmanship born out of fear of appearing unhelpful. Uh oh, Ken’s trying to get himself a small cup of black coffee—can’t let that happen. Better jump in and add some milk and sugar—he’ll like that. Milk and sugar? Oh, then he’s gonna want whipped cream on top. Wonderful, let’s make it seasonal pink then add sprinkles and chocolate chips. Look Ken, we’ve upgraded your lowly cup of Joe to a Venti Frappuccino! See how considerate Japanese people are?
#4 in Japanese Values: Superfluous Work
My workplace employs a clone army whose sole mission is to construct an all-encompassing schedule of monthly tasks and deliverables in Excel, printed in gloriously unreadable six-point font and an array of colors just to frustrate Ms. Takamiya, which gets distributed to all staff members. Then they make the same schedule again, in weekly format, once more printed in full color and distributed. Then the same schedule a third time, a fabulous daily version, which is also printed and distributed. Of course, by this time the whole schedule has changed, so they’ve gotta work overtime revising, reprinting, and redistributing all three versions, a process that repeats throughout the month.
Here, the value is on looking busy, emptying ink cartridges, and killing as many trees as possible. This is a Japanese work strategy, because in modern companies, downsizing is the mantra and it’s devil take the hindmost. If you work longer than your coworkers, succeed in passing the buck, and deflect as much blame as possible, hey, you win. The company may be inefficient as shit, but at least you can avoid being yelled at and publicly humiliated, plus possibly keep your job.
It’s important to note that in Japan, it’s common for those at the top of the social hierarchy (managers, elders, wives) to be strict, directive, and judgmental. Giving orders, even to the point of power harassment and bullying, is built into the culture, whereas being casual, understanding and, heaven forbid, forgiving are seen as <em>amai</em>—lenient and indulgent.
This from a Japanese leadership training course:
上司が部下との対立を恐れず、厳しく接する関係がいい。
A boss should not be afraid of confronting subordinates; strict relationships are good.
Sounds like a real fun place to work. Well, even if you catch more flies with honey than vinegar, it’s still way more satisfying to whack the hell out of ’em with a big stick.
Japanese Cultural Values
Here, it’s probably worth remembering that culture isn’t something individually determined. We’re all shaped by the values of the society we’re immersed in. When you walk into your home, you either take off your shoes or you don’t, but it’s probably in line with what everybody else does. Even if it happens unconsciously, there’s a choice made between ease and cleanliness.
It’s funny how commonly another culture’s values are viewed as superior. Westerners gush over Japan’s timeliness, order, and attention to detail, while ironically, millions of Japanese folks long for a carefree life overseas, in countries less rigid, where every day looks like spring break at Fort Lauderdale. So where is best? Apparently, whatever country you’re not in.
Why Don’t Japanese People Want to be Happy?
It seems like an easy question, as though happiness were something everyone would aspire to. But somehow, people the world over find ways to make their lives hard. They join the military. Or if that’s not hard enough, they volunteer for the Special Forces. They spend hundreds of dollars to suffer in marathons, then find ways to make that worse by entering triathlons. Or they participate in religions that encourage them to forgo sex, alcohol, and even food. Hell, some even go so far as to get married and have children. What the eff? Why? But apparently, it’s not that people don’t value ease, fun, and freedom. It’s that they value other things more.
And so it happens in Japan too. Japanese values place work over relaxation, thrift and cleanliness above convenience, and—most importantly—conformity over individuality. As social animals, humans can’t afford to be separated from the herd for long, especially if the herd is gonna stomp you to death for nonconformity. Of course, this happens the world over. If your peers vape and drink Smirnoff Ice, so probably do you. Or if your tribe’s a bunch of hacky-sacking vegans, then you are too. Or if they work in suits till midnight then ride the train home to a sleeping family they never see, then yeah, you do that. Everyone wants to believe they’re the exception, free thinkers not bound by the mundane conventions of society. Sure, it’s great to be Thoreau, living in a woodsy log cabin, for a while. But when you start growing that Unabomber beard, maybe it’s time to rejoin the human race.
Are You Aligned With Japanese Values?
Hey, everything’s important. I like cold beer and crunchy potato chips, but I also like fitting into my trousers and not being a massive embarrassment on the beach. So the secret to—if not happiness, then at least sanity—is figuring out how to rank what you value. Sure, cleanliness, good food, fussiness, and hard work, yeah, that’s all admirable stuff. But I wouldn’t put any of it above enjoyment of life, lack of stress, or human connection. So if Step 1 is sorting out one’s own values, then Step 2 is surely picking a place to live that lines up with those priorities. And after all these years in Japan, I gotta say, Jamaica’s looking mighty attractive.
7 Replies to “Japanese Values”
been living in Japan 26 years and am immensely happy. probably a lot happier if I lived back in the uk ( bad weather, crime, crap at every sport even though we basically invented most ). Screw Japanese values…and I mean that with all due respect. I run my own company with 10 employees and none of us follow that hierarchical crap. Hey, I’m the boss, they know that, but that doesn’t stop them going what they aren’t supposed to ( mental note….fire more employees this year ) and they all seem happy. My wife is Japanese but 1. I probably do more housework than she does. 2. I cook way better than her….hold on, something’s wrong here…. 3. we have kids but even at 47 she still looks good and has the sex drive of a Ukrainian porn star ( that last bit isn’t true ). It’s Wednesday afternoon and I have just come back from a morning’s ride in the minoh mountains. So I’m very happy. Are Japanese people happy? Well, the ones crammed on to commuter trains probably aren’t. And the ones whose husbands are married to their companies probably aren’t either. But the ones I know well, like self employed tradesmen ( and I say men as I have yet to meet a female carpenter, interior decorator or painter ) or the small business owners I often hang out with are ‘cos if they weren’t , then there is no way I would hang with anyone as depressing as me. “Corporate Japan” Japanese values suck and I would rather align myself with Ted Cruz . On the other hand, the restaurant owner who loves 70s punk and owns a 59 les Paul Gibson and vintage fender Flying V or the electrical engineer who rides a cbr1000rr at track days and then is off for 2 months with a broken leg or my father in law who will use any excuse to go and play golf and is hardly in his own office…those Japanese values rule!
Just finished reading this and I agree with every bits of it.
It’s rare to find people who wants to do things easily and be happy. At least here in my workplace.
I’m a Filipino and have lived and experienced a workplace in the Philippines with lots of laughter. Hard times will pass. Solve what we can now and laugh at it after.
Whilst here in JP, they fuss over everything. Where work can be finished 5 minutes and they make it finish an hr. 90% of it is doubting every single thing and call everyone else.
Just turned 2 this year and I do not know what I did to make it this far.
It is strange, this love hate relationship with Japan and it’s culture.
P.S.
Thanks for posting again. if only you know I am waiting for u to post a new one.
Another P.S.
I bought your book. It will arrive tomorrow.
I am burnout from work. I pray that will make me happy!
Chhers!
Good one again. I think #4 is closest: if you look happy at your workplace, it means you don’t get enough work and people will add some on. I learned how to look unhappy out of necessity.
Hey, I was just promoted to be the boss man in our little office here in Germany (mother company is Japanese, as are my superiors in Japan), so I guess I should take that advice to heart and be “strict” …
(But seriously I will be strict where results are concerned.)
One of my co-workers (and my subordinate) is a Japanese Obaa-chan who will retire soon and she takes care of all the stuff me and my staff are too busy to do (what you call “soumu” in Japan). However, being the Obaa-chan that she is, she also has very clear opinions regarding order and cleanliness up to the point that I sometimes wonder who is being the subordinate and who is the boss. So there is that.
And yes, she tends to fuss about small stuff all the time and I sometimes have to cut her short and just tell her: That’s so and so and that’s the end of that.
One thing I would have liked you to mention is how responsibility is handled or rather skillfully evaded in Japanese companies. I have worked in two stock-listed Japanese companies and I find this topic fascinating.
I’ve had multiple Japanese employees tell me that I “spoiled” them. What does it even mean?
They explained, “I can’t go back to Japan after working for you.” Except they did because their wives wanted them to.
My goal was to make the company tons of money and be at the local pub by either 5 or 6 (on Thu and Fri.) There’s that little American part of me. Not daily. Just the last two days of the week.
Which we did (both the money and the pub).
Of course, I eventually got fired because – well, Japanese values!
Also it’s fairly conventional in the corporate world to ask, “So what did you do this weekend?”
I’ve done a lot of things on lots of weekends but I don’t consider 掃除をします to be one of the more interesting answers.
My house is impeccably clean but I don’t plan my Saturday around 掃除をします.
On the other hand, once he got drunk, my employee did tell me, “I fell asleep completely naked on the couch since I was so drunk and my wife had to cover me up before my daughter woke up.”
Japanese values, people, Japanese values.
Why did you get fired, may I ask?
Did it have anything to do with Japanese values?
I know the guy who had my job before I came here was “let go” after three years due to interpersonal relationships (the Japanese felt he was too bossy / arrogant).
I personally think you have to really “understand” how Japanese people feel to thrive in a Japanese company.
Also, maybe you know the Japanese bonmot:
一流の経済、二の人、三流の政治
Well, at least my wife keeps saying that 🙂
It’s great to have you back! I’ve missed your writings.