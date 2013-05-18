108 posts about Living in Japan Jump to 3, 7, A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, J, L, M, N, O, P, R, S, T, W
108 posts about Living in Japan
26 posts about Learning Japanese Jump to A, D, H, I, L, N, T, W, Y
26 posts about Learning Japanese
17 posts about Working in Japan Jump to 7, A, F, G, H, I, N, O, T, W
17 posts about Working in Japan
5 Replies to “Index of Articles”
I can’t remember which post it was, but you mentioned going to Sapporo & drinking Sapporo beer & then going back to Tokyo & drinking Asahi – & that both beers taste the same. Even though Japanese corporate beer all tastes the same, do you have a favorite? What about craft beer? Do you have an all-time favorite beer, either corporate or craft?
I ask since I have had my share of Japanese corporate beer here in the States (does it taste better in Japan?) and I also came to a similar conclusion. None of them were terrible but they all had a nesr identical flavor & none of them really stood out as exceptional. I think I prefer Korean macro beer to Japanese, but if I had to chose, I’d probably say Sapporo. I was lucky enough to try Hitachino Nest Ale & Numazu Lager, both of which were really delicious craft brews. I’d especially like to get ahold of more Numazu while I’m in Japan.
“You can also subscribe without commenting.” – how?
Great question. Okay, I added a subscribe area to right side of every post, and the Home page. That should enable you to receive a notification about new posts.
To subscribe to a comment thread, click on the word “here” below. (Before, you had to click on the word “subscribe.”)
Thanks for pointing this out.
Cheers,
Ken
Good day to you Seeroi-sensei.
Here again!
I still love reading your articles! It’s always informative but never boring.
(I just hope there is an option where we can read the articles in chronological order ^_^).
I don’t know why I feel like reading them from the very beginning. Or maybe I am also curious about the progression of your thoughts about Japan throughout your stay there 😉
Just passing by for now.
Hey Fickle Bee,
Great to hear from you. Yeah, that’s an all-too-reasonable idea that others have floated before. I expect it’ll take a bit of time to figure out, but I’ll add it the list of stuff I should be doing, along with losing weight, eating healthier, and occasionally showering.