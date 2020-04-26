Enduring Japan During the Crisis

Yep, nothing like a pandemic to test one’s commitment to a cause. And until a couple months ago, I was largely settled on the idea of living in Japan forever. I appreciate all aspects of this country, from the mountains to the oceans, and all the convenience stores in between. Japan’s a wondrous neon land of late-night karaoke, bullet trains, and spotless neighborhoods, maintained by an upstanding citizenry steadfastly dumping broken stereos and microwaves into the forest. Gotta admire the conscientiousness. I like everything about Japan except the people.
And of course, there were the ladies. Chatting up random birds in bars, restaurants, the Unemployment Bureau. “Come here often for government assistance? Me too. We’ve so much in common. Let’s hang out.” They say working on a hobby keeps your brain healthy, and you know Ken Seeroi ain’t trying to get no Alzheimer’s.
How COVID-19 has Affected Japan
But now, that’s all gone, wiped out by the coronavirus. The standing bar where I’d get three glasses of shochu and a grilled sardine for 10 bucks, closed. The sitting bar across the alley where I’d stumble afterward for four frosty lagers and a cheese-filled fish sausage for eleven dollars, shuttered. I’m reduced to walking through parks with a tallboy of malt liquor, conversating with girls from six feet away through mutual face masks. “So, how ‘bout this social distancing, huh? I like your clean hands. Off to sanitize? Okay. Y’know, I have Netflix, just sayin’!” Ah, she’ll be back.
Japan’s officially no fun anymore. If I were to chart my experience with the nation, it’d be a long downward arc from Funnest Country Ever to Why Am I Here? I’ve lived through a massive earthquake, tsunami, nuclear meltdown, heartbreak, betrayal, unemployment, arrest, hospitalization, suicide, another massive earthquake, more unemployment, more death, more heartbreak, racism, boxes of discarded puppies and kittens in the trash and through it all been like, Great, what else ya’ got? Bring it. Global pandemic? Okay . . . Well, that is pretty good. Gotta admit, did not see that coming.
Keeping it up in Japan
Over the years, I remained mostly upbeat because, you know, eh, that’s life. Tough times don’t last, but tough people don’t either. And maybe not a tsunami, but it rains everywhere. Well, except Southern California. Really shoulda stayed there. Eh, hindsight. But Japan was okay, because it offered enough good times to balance out the bullshit. Sakura festivals, firework festivals, dance festivals, fried noodles and stuff on sticks. Laying on blue sheets staring at the stars under paper lanterns, drinking cold beer on hot summer nights. Drinking hot sake on cold winter nights, gazing at the moon. The millions of restaurants, food carts, and corner stalls, whirling with plates of steaming deliciousness and rivers of booze, cheap and brimming with drunk workers laughing and howling before sprinting for the last, packed train.
My Virtual Existence
So lately, I’ve been having these Zoom calls with my old buddies from high school in the U.S. And to a man, everyone lives in a massive house, has a family, and a successful career. And I’m all like, Check out my 25-square-meter apartment. I can cook, take a nap, and have a whiz, all in the same room. You can’t say that’s not convenient.
And nobody did, probably because they’re all Americans and don’t know what a meter is. But my buddy Lon was like, “Ken, why you live in such a small place?”
Which admittedly was an excellent question. “Yeah, so I mortgaged my future for the fleeting pleasure of several mugs of malt liquor and trying to convince 45 year-old broads to accompany me to love hotels . . . aaand now I live in poverty,” seemed a bit long of an answer.
“Well, I teach English,” I replied, which means the same thing.
Life on Ice
But enough about me. Let’s talk about polar explorer Henry Worsley, and me. For his part, Worsley hauled a sled laden with supplies in solitude, on foot, over 900 miles across Antarctica, enduring months of fatigue, frostbite, and hunger, before finally collapsing and radioing for help on a satellite phone. There’s only two ways stories of adventure end. Either you survive and spend the rest of your days tending vegetables in the sun, slowly growing old, sipping wine and playing frisbee with your dog, or you die alone on the ice. Worsley made the flight out, but passed away before reaching his home in Great Britain and seeing his family again. Okay, technically that’s three ways, but you get the idea.
Living to Tell the Story
So it’s either, Ken Seeroi? Yeah, he went to Japan, died, and we never saw the dude again—or, You mean the sweet old guy with tall tales about the Far East and an incessant slide show of fake temples and Chinese women dressed as Geisha? There’s something to be said for being able to bore your neighbors and relations to tears. That’s not nothing.
At this point, 54,000 Americans have already died, with some friends-of-my-friends among them. If I can help it, I don’t want the last time I see my mother, brother, or good friends to be on an iPhone. Nothing like a crisis to snap things into focus. On the other hand, it’s hard to make the case that the right move now is boarding a plane for a country with almost a million infected people, the majority of whom believe in angels and carry guns. Angels and guns? Seems kind of superfluous. Just an observation.
Coronavirus and the end of the World
Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not done with Japan; simply trying to be realistic. Hey, first time for everything. The party’s over, maybe for a long time, and I’m stuck in a closet-sized apartment, social distancing and self-isolating. At least I’ve had a decade of practice in that. Or maybe this crisis in Japan is merely an excuse for bailing out. If so, gotta admit it’s a fairly good one. But Worsley never gave up. He was a member of the elite British SAS, whose motto is “Who dares wins.” I really feel I could help them with their sentence construction. Still, I’ll grant you that, as a saying, it’s pretty inspiring. Although practically speaking, nnyeaah, I kinda think He who stays on the couch wins. But like Worsley, I’ll push on a little further, just to see what’s over the next ridge. No doubt it’ll end well.
In Japan for the Long Haul
I still like Japan for the small things, like going to the ATM at midnight without getting jacked or waking up mosquito-bitten and hungover under the playpark slide without being surrounded by a SWAT team. I dig the toasty toilet seats and frosty cans of vending machine coffee. But the seesaw has definitely tilted a bit from pros to cons. If all life entails is spending days drinking beer in my boxers and watching Tiger King reruns, hell, I can do that anywhere. Why Japan? But then again, eh, why not? Possibly not the best reason for living like I do, but it’s all I got. Nietzsche famously said, “He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.” Well, that just makes me wonder why I placed the fridge so far from my bed, and how I can move it closer. Great, and now I have a reason to live. Good morning, Japan.
34 Replies to “Enduring Japan During the Crisis”
Sounds like everything sucks.
Let me tell ya, it sucks here too.
I am shocked and also the tiniest bit amazed at the people here in North Carolina wearing face masks and avoiding each other like the plague.
In the midst of the C0-19 citizens here are snapped to attention., following the suggested guidelines staying home and not buying up all the food in the grocery store.
There is always the dumb ass.
Pulling up to the grocery store parking out front in the reserved for elderly or disabled, sometimes right out front.
Going into the store, no face covering, a couple of kids in tow touching their faces and running free around the store.
That combined with all the opinionated howling of disgruntled Democrats and Republicans taking shots at every chance.
I am ready to get the hell out of here too.
At this time there’s nowhere to hide till this thing gets worked out.
I’m hoping we will find out that it can be cured by eating a banana with Texas Pete or something.
Our workers are howling.
Chomping at the bit to get back to some version of normal.
“. . . avoiding each other like the plague.”
I’ve a feeling we need to update that expression.
The way I figure it is, now’s the time to bear down so we can put this behind us. My fear, and belief, is we’ll undo all the hard work by going back to normal too soon. I see people in Japan and the U.S. getting restless, but until this problem subsides, we’re only going to lengthen our pain. Nobody wants to shelter in place for months only to have another outbreak because some numbnuts couldn’t wait to get a tongue piercing or go to the beach.
Hang in there mate, we’re all in it together. One beer at a time. Stay safe 🙂
Cheers for that. Yeah, the world is all in the same boat, and ideally, this will bring humankind closer. Which would be ironic, given the necessary separation, but thus is hope.
Glad you’re ok Ken, you had me worried for a moment, nice to hear from you. This too shall pass. Shinzo Abe was heard to utter “I’m glad you’re in for the long haul Seroi-san, Japan needs men like you!”. Japan’s gotta be better than angels with guns injecting cleanser.
Good to know Abe-san still cares. Yeah, you’re not wrong that Japan’s better than a lot of places. I’ve still got Wi-fi, Asahi, and 7-Eleven bentos, so the rest is just restless grumbling. Pay me no mind.
I so feel ya, Ken.
I miss Japan so deep, all those things you mention and more. How I long to see people in my local supermarket, together practicing their sumimasen bows before it opens. Snort — Aussies? As if. And if one likes retail experiences, why not live amidst the Disneyland of them? I could always henceforth depend on the kindness of strangers.
I did fully intended to retire on a coast there – a huge bargain if you don’t mind gently radiating and/or occasionally being wave-knocked flat on the East, or facing the Ahole pushy neighbors on the West, them with their might-is-right gunships creating a newer New World Order.
Then this crisis made me re-evaluate things, likewise.
On balance, Australia has re-endeared me by being the best case study in the world on Covid handling. But even if they didn’t, there’s something about being with kin. With the same accent and attitude.
When I did return here after 10 years overseas, I remember thinking it was temporary, this wasn’t home any more, how could it be with my world-wide viewpoint? But I also remember when I settled back in, and there was no head-think in the argument, it was all heart-feel. And my heart re-grew its roots in familiar soil.
I suspect that unless your heart yearns for a someone who resides there, it’ll keep yearning for a someplace it knows you belong.
Wow, that’s deep. I’m not sure where that soil is anymore, but maybe I was never meant to have deep roots. But perhaps some clarity will arise out of crisis. At any rate, I’m grateful to be in good company.
I feel your pain. I’m fortunate to be in tech and able to work remotely, but yeah, I’m feeling like moving here to Japan has ironically been very bad for my health–its too easy to become and remain an alcoholic. I was kind of hoping to have time and friends to enjoy nature, but that wasn’t really happening even before corona. I speak the language, have a steady stream of less than ideal sex partners, but I’m never quite getting what I want out of being here, or meeting anyone I’d truly like to be with, and the virus has of course just pushed those things further out of reach.
Reading that I was like, damn, now that’s a guy who actually lives in Japan. “…Never quite getting what you want out of being here.” Yep, livin’ the dream.
Yes, it sucks. It probably sucks everywhere right now.
It must be especially hard if you just moved to a foreign country, e.g. Japan, and are now stuck in that situation. You went there to explore and exactly that is not possible. If one has lived as long there as you, it’s probably the same as anywhere else in the world, though.
I’m kinda glad I didn’t take a job offer last year to come back to Japan. It was travel related, too. I’d be doomed now… ^^;
Currently I’m doing alright here in Germany, going for extended walks all by myself and stuff. But I hear you on the small apartment bit. In fact, my current apartment is MUCH smaller than my last one in Japan. On top of that it’s a dark basement apartment with no balcony, garden or terrace which is a killer in these times. But I’m living in the most expensive city, so yeah …..
I know what you mean. All of my friends had moved on with their lives. They bought houses, built a family … but now that I’ve been back in Germany for 5 years already I haven’t managed to catch up to them. I’ll never own a house, I’ll never have a family, but at least I’m working towards a bigger apartment some day. Just saying. Just because you go back to America doesn’t mean you’ll have a big house and a family one day. 🙂
But I think it’s good you start thinking about other alternatives to Japan. I’m curious to see where this is taking you. 🙂
“I’m curious to see where this is taking you.” Aren’t we all, Jasmine. Has it been 5 years you’ve been gone already? Unbelievable. Good to hear from you, and glad you’re doing all right.
If you leave to the US, where would you go? Folks there seem to be losing their collective minds (and the unemployment number is horrifying).
Folks there been losing their minds for a long while. In many ways, I’m grateful I got out before America reached its current batshit state.
You bring up a really good question, and one I grapple with frequently. Even if I could go back to the States, the place has only slid into madness since the internet era. Just visiting is viscerally jarring. Sure, I’ve got my issues with Japan, but the U.S. . . . it’s devolved into a third-world nation. The America I left is gone, so yeah, that’s a problem for which I’ve no answer. Think I’d just live in a van. And apparently now that’s a thing. What a country.
A certain individual had something very specific to say about living in a van… down by the river as I recall.
Returning “home” to find it isn’t home anymore is a common experience. I would argue that it’s people more than place that makes home what it is. If you’re going back to someone as opposed to something then I think the experience will be a happier one.
But yeah, it’s a challenge that only becomes more challenging as time goes on. At what point do you admit to yourself that you do want to “go home”, or at least go back to where it once was and could hopefully be again.
Ah, a keen observation about people versus place. If you’re going to go home, better do it while the people you love, and who love you back, are still there. Now that you’ve pointed it out, that’s exactly what I’m feeling. What I’ll do is another matter, but thank you for the clarity.
As for the van, I can’t imagine what kind of unbalanced individual would want to live in one down by the river.
Glad to hear I’ve provided some clarity! Sometimes it helps to hear someone else say out loud what we’re privately thinking.
But seriously, it really does become a pressing issue because time doesn’t stand still while you’re busy wondering what if. I’m in that place right now as well.
What to do is indeed the question. Everything else is just logistics.
As for the individual living in a van down by the river, I think he was some kind of motivational speaker. 😉
We care about you in the USA. There is Japanese woman here too. We got Japanese cars, restaurants, stores, Japan towns and also churches. Does Japan have an America town?
Thanks for caring. I appreciate that.
And yes, Japan has an “American Village,” not that that’s a good thing.
https://okinawahai.com/mihama-american-village/
We’re learning to value people above all else. We see that celebrity culture is nonsense, and that our least-paid workers are some of our most important. This awareness could spark the strengthening of our communities as we prepare to face future problems together.
We’ve paused the momentum of the nonessential economy — something I thought would never be allowed to happen — and have a chance to re-evaluate the capitalist juggernaut. We now know how important local production is, which has the potential to re-invigorate local economies and create more meaningful employment. We have proof that we can change the way we live to dramatically reduce our impact on the environment, with immediate flow-on benefits to our health through the most basic of survival needs: clean air. And when was the last time the UN called for a global ceasefire?
Adventure does come at a cost, with a complimentary side of risk and loss. Even if the only thing gained is an appreciation of boring ol’ home, that’s precious. In this new perilous adventure we all face together alone, we are learning what is important, and to find happiness in small things, our rich inner selves, our health, and one another. Back to basics.
I am terribly sorry for all those who are suffering right now through sickness or loss. I hope that this global problem can guide us towards the new future we need to build together.
Wishing Ken and all his readers good luck and good health x
Emma, you are a ray of light in these dark times. Thank you.
I’ve been reading and enjoying your blog for years. Hope you’re all right. I’m sure many of your friends are envious of your life and experiences in Japan, big house or no.
My own experience of this ongoing crisis has been almost the opposite of yours. As I’ve watched events unfold around the world, and compared the reactions in other countries to the way things have developed here in Japan, and I’ve felt . . . Japanese. The response here may turn out to have been lucky or inspired, or it may turn out to have been a disaster, but as I’ve watched it and experienced it I’ve found it a far more measured, rational, and proportionate response than what’s been happening in my home country (England) and other places. And I find that I’ve started to think of Japan’s response and Japan’s government as “ours” for probably the first time.
I’ve even started wearing a face mask on my walks to the local park.
I haven’t yet reached the point of berating my relatives and friends back home for their poor standards of hygiene and insalubrious social customs, but there’s plenty of time for that later.
Keep well, and keep writing.
I can relate. I certainly identify with Japanese thinking versus American in most situations. Yeah, don’t worry, the berating will come, and you can look forward to being an insufferable bastard to your relatives and friends back home.
Hey Ken,
out of curiosity: Are hobbies “a thing” in japan?
No, i don’t mean habits of getting drunk and falling asleep, but like sports, video games, mountain climbing. That sort of stuff.
Here in germoney everything’s closed except for grocery stores selling food and items to sanitize your yard from corona.
Pretty boring… I’ve gone as far as studying a 1500 page strong book full of exercises related to physics and chemistry.
You can tell im on the brink of losing sanity, how’re you doing in this exact moment. Tell me the first thought when you read this, haha.
I’m thinking you could get some reasonably good exercise lifting that 1500-page book. You should just close it and use it for curls.
Yeah, hobbies are indeed a thing in Japan, although there’s a bit of cultural disconnect as to what constitutes a hobby. I frequently ask students, “What’s your hobby?” and responses routinely include “sleeping,” “shopping,” and “walking my dog.”
Life’s just very different here, and in many ways, there’s not much to do. We have little space, so even playing catch might not be an option. We’re also terribly concerned ABOUT bothering our neighbors, so making any kind of random noise, like music or laughter, can be off limits. Organized noise is another matter, which I won’t address here.
Finally, we don’t have so much time. Grade school students go to class during the day, cram school at night, and more school on weekends. College students have part-time jobs and corporate interviews, while adults often cook, shop for groceries, do laundry, and clean on a daily basis.
For young people, I dare say video games are the most popular hobby, since you can do that alone in your room, or during English class. But it’s a big country, and you can certainly find people who pursue sports and other activities.
In general though, I marvel at the free time Americans have. Guess it frees up a lot of time to only wash your sheets once a week and order pizza instead of preparing five dishes every meal. Must be nice.
Long time reader, first time poster. Hang in there, it’s tough, but some time (I can’t promise soon, but some time) things’ll be over the hill and Asia will be recovering and getting back up to speed while the USA (and most of Europe) are still devolving into a post-apocalyptic sh*tshow. And then you’ll remember why you stayed.
(EU citizent, HK resident, so don’t talk to me about small apartments, you guys don’t know what small means…)
Intellectually, I agree with you. Not about relative apartment sizes, but this crisis. It’s just been weeks since I’ve had anything resembling a draft beer or sushi that wasn’t shrink-wrapped. Today I tried to pick up a girl in the supermarket using nothing but my eyes, since that’s all that was visible above our masks. And I actually felt it went pretty well. I’m losing my mind. But I know you’re right. Some day this crisis will be over the hill. Just hope it happens before I am.
Australia seems to have things under control, albeit at the cost of sky-high unemployment and debt that will take a generation to pay off, but our government’s message to temporary residents is unambiguous: Go Back To Where You Came From. I’m surprised to see that Japan’s stimulus package includes foreigners – this seems like a positive step.
It is positive. In Japan’s case, that’s “foreign residents,” who are taxpayers. So if you want all the dudes who assemble your Toyotas and Toshibas to keep showing up for your economic recovery, better make sure they stick around. Guess Australians will be okay with picking their own strawberries, or whatever it was the temporary people did.
Hello Ken,
It seems like a lot of us are on tilt these days. I certainly am and maybe you too. Maybe bailing Japan is the best thing to do but it seems like such a large decision I would wait for some equilibrium in my life before I did it. Whatever you decide I hope it’s what’s right for you and that you keep writing.
Peace
Yeah, no worries there. If there’s one thing Japan’s taught me, it’s forbearance and patience. Okay, two things.
Hey Ken, good to hear from you. I hope yoi stay safe. I’ve been a long time reader but never commented before. It seems like you’re evaluating your options at the moment, with the pandemic as the trigger. When it settles down, why don’t you take a break from Japan and move back to the States and another new place in Europe or Australia for a bit? Not to make a fresh start, but like any relationship, maybe you’ll be able to make a clearer choice as to what you want for the long term if you take a break and get to think of it objectively. I hope you don’t compare your life with your old high school friends haha, comparing your life progress with others wont end well. Either way, sounds like you’re stuck in your own mind. I hope the best for you man!
Did you receive the unnerving emails from the US embassy telling us there is little testing here, few flights, and that we should choose between flying home immediately or staying in Japan indefinitely? Ultimately, I chose employment and health insurance in Japan over having neither in the US, but it was unnerving to be told that I may not be able to go home in the event of a family emergency and that the Japanese response is so muted and almost business-as-usual compared with many other developed countries. It’s awkward to be in a suicidal society when you aren’t feeling that way yourself…