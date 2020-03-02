Coronavirus, Japan 2020

And then suddenly there was no toilet paper. I first knew things were heating up when the girls at Starbucks all started wearing face masks. It’s not uncommon for people to wear them on the street or in the train, but to see service staff looking like hospital orderlies was a bit disturbing. Of course, I had on a mask too, so our interaction went something like,
“Wrrcome tr Srbucks, mray I trk yr rrrder?”
“Whrt?”
“Mray I trk yr rrrder?”
“Grrrnde crrffee prrease.”
“Whrt?”
“Whrt?”
I also discovered it’s pretty hard to drink coffee while wearing a mask and without touching the cup. So I bought a bag of beans and resolved to start brewing up at home.
Coronavirus Japan, Sayonara Groceries
Then Friday at the supermarket, well, good thing I’d stocked up on toilet paper during the last typhoon, because the aisle was vaporized of all tissue. And when I went back Saturday for Asahi and some chips, there was a woman at the entrance, in a mask, literally wiping down every shopping basket with alcohol and a rag. I could barely get through the door. A million Japanese folk were rushing hither and thither, pushing carts piled high with meat, noodles, vegetables, canned goods, just anything they could get their hands on. Granted, a Japanese shopping cart wouldn’t even fit an American box of cereal and gallon of milk, but still the scene was enough to induce me to panic-buy three six-packs and all the remaining Doritos. Ah, set for life.
Of course, alcohol doesn’t kill viruses, but that’s not what this is about. It really speaks to the depths of Japanese culture.
Because make no mistake—Japanese folks positively love this pandemic. Coronapocalypse is their dream come true for living out the five sacred Japanese values: distrust of foreigners, particular hatred of China, neurotic germaphobia slash OCD cleanliness, righteous whining of See?-I-told-ya-so, and complete batshit overreaction. Finally, a reason to stockpile Kleenex. All your wishes, fulfilled.
The Japanese Response to Coronavirus
Which isn’t to say a response to COVID-19 isn’t justified. Sure, life’s all about managing risk. It’s just that, while you’re running to the store for N95 masks, well, try not to get flattened by a gang of Japanese teenagers on tiny motorcycles. Truth is, this coronavirus taps into something peculiar within the Japanese psyche, because the population has been conditioned—trained, actually—to freak out over anything and everything. Earthquakes, fires, tsunamis, landslides, typhoons, floods, nuclear war, gas attack, plague of locusts, whatever, Japan’s had it. So you’re probably not gonna see Ken Seeroi’s winning design for a tourism poster any time soon. Come to Japan for a visit, stay forever! Yeah, good choice to hold the Olympics in Tokyo. What could possibly go wrong?
Coronavirus Japan, Hello Izakaya
So Friday evening, my girlfriend and I were at an izakaya, drinking a couple of malt liquors. And just to pass the time, I started giving her a ballpoint pen tattoo. Hey, I was all out of card tricks and sometimes it’s just easier than making conversation.
“So on your right knuckles, we write L-O-V-E,” I said, inking in the letters.
“That’s sweet,” she replied.
“But on your left knuckles is H-A . . .,” I continued with the pen.
And just then, the waitress came by wearing a mask and carrying a spray bottle of hand sanitizer. “For safety,” she said. So we dutifully held out our hands as she sprayed what felt like a mixture of alcohol and baby oil. After which it became impossible to continue writing letters.
My girlfriend looked at her hands. “LOVE and HAT?” she said.
“Yeah,” I replied, “The two great forces of the universe.”
“I don’t understand,” she said.
“We better order more drinks,” I answered.
Coronavirus Japan, Karaoke Anyone?
Then on Sunday, fortunately or unfortunately, I’d scheduled to meet some friends for beer and karaoke. My old buddy The Tanuki showed up, having recently survived both a stroke and crashing his car into a city bus. Talk about managing risk. And of course the Suzuki-sans came, with Mrs. Suzuki wearing not one but two masks. Never seen that before. She promptly doused everyone’s hands with sanitizer, and then pulled from her bag a giant roll of Wet Wipes and set upon wet wiping the mics, remote controls, table, and beer mugs. Real mood-maker, she is. But then everyone pulled down their masks to drink and sing, which seemed to kind of defeat the whole sanitation protocol. Anyway, nice try.
Coronavirus Japan, Sayonara Tourists
So to get to karaoke, I ended up hopping on the bus. I was like, Score, there’s empty seats at the back. And just as I was pushing through the masked Japanese folks amassed at the front, I stopped. Because in the last row were six Chinese college girls. The entire back of the bus was empty and all the Japanese folks were standing like sardines in the front.
Now, Ken Seeroi’s about the least racist person in the world. But he’s also not trying to die any time soon, so cognitive dissonance aside, I decided to cast my lot with the Japanese crew and finally got off a few blocks early and just walked.
I recently read that 25% of all foreign people in Japan are from China, which seems about right. If you want to have a fun and interesting time, come to Japan, then hang out with Chinese folks. And until about two weeks ago, you could, because every shopping mall and drug store was filled with them. But now the numbers have pretty much fallen off. There’s a lot more room on the sidewalks and you don’t need reservations for restaurants. There are visibly fewer people, tourists and locals alike. The Japanese economy, already headed to the bottom of the ocean, just got tied to a giant anchor for 2020.
Should You Visit Japan Now?
Yeah, that’d be a question, all right. But apparently Shinzo Abe has yet to appoint Seeroi Sensei as Health Minister, so honestly, I’ve no idea. How bad is the coronavirus in Japan? I don’t know, you don’t know, nobody knows, but it’s looking like I’ll need to cancel my Diamond Princess cruise. I’m also not real crazy about sitting on a plane for several hours, breathing the air same air as… ick, other people. But even that aside, my biggest fear would be getting detained through some quarantine, flight cancellation, or border closure. I can just see going on a week’s vacation and then losing my job because I got stuck for a month in Istanbul.
So is now a good time to visit Japan? Well, maybe it’ll be easier to view the sakura with fewer tourists, if you don’t mind seeing petals wafting on a coronavirus breeze. But hey, the autumn leaves are pretty excellent too, and the country’s nearing lock-down mode, so I might advise waiting a bit. As long as you’ve got enough coffee, beer, and Doritos to last through the crisis, or at least the weekend, you’ll be good.
Ken,
If you want to learn a couple new card tricks, let me know. I can teach you a couple of nifty ones.
VIncent
Thanks. If I ever finish my current hobby of studying fifty thousand Japanese flash cards, I’ll take you up on that.
Pretty sure they keep adding kanji just to mess with you…
Honestly, after all these years of studying, and using the language daily, it’s astonishing how many words I don’t know. Mnnn, depressing might be a better way to describe it.
Thanks for taking my request and putting it together so quickly. Great read!
It’s been quite some time since I’ve visited here I should be punished by eating a bowl of natto. So long in fact I thought for sure you’d have tied the knot with some barfly & now living in a sexless Japanese marriage. It appears not so you still have something to look forward to. Goals are important, stick with it & find someone not very attractive so it won’t matter in the bedroom.
Anyhoo, I read where Japan has spent $13+ billion (that’s so many yen the zeros would fill up this post) on the Olympics that for it not to be held would be a huge economic dent. Ouch! Add to that a lack of the usual visitors & tourists & it sounds like The Perfect Storm. Without George Clooney of course, which is probably a good thing. On a positive note with a shortage of Olympics visitors it just might be the perfect time to attend. Just bring toilet paper & an updated life insurance policy. Hmmm, is healthcare free in Japan?
I’m signing off to get more brainwashed by watching NHK World on my local PBS television station. They make it sound like Japan is THE perfect place for food, scenic vistas, friendly locals, perfect weather & easy to comprehend train schedules for foreigners like myself. I live in the US so I cannot tell real versus fake news so I’m totally buying what NHK is selling.
Screw COVID-19, I’m on my way,
Jay
My pleasure. Yeah, bring a supply of face masks and rubber gloves and come along, you’ll fit right in. And yeah, we’ll thank you to bring your own toilet paper, since people have already ramped up the trend of stealing it from bathrooms.
But on the real, if there is any virus to be had, then I can’t imagine a worse idea than riding the packed trains of Tokyo. Yeah, good luck with that. I’m hoping this will jump-start a work-from-home revolution so I can spend the rest of my existence drinking beer in my boxer shorts.
the Abe govts botched handling of the evacuees (not enacting the contagious diseases law so 2 returnees were able to refuse testing), and the incompetence displayed in the quarantine of the diamond princess, and yet Abe doubled down and released the passengers after 2 weeks into the worlds largest metropolis to catch the train home… all that ineptitude and yet living in tokyo i dont sense any anger at the govt, just panic, oh and even more xenophobia…
Xenophobia indeed. Japanese people love them some tourists and English teachers, so long as they keep their distance. Here, it’s black and white: there’s them, and there’s us. Good thing we’ve got the reliable indicator of race to tell the two apart.
at a meetup party in tokyo saturday i joined a group of 3 japanese who were discussing how one of them “looked korean”… but then of course the japanese couldnt end racism at black and white differences, because that would mean theyre part of a larger racial group, those despised koreans and chinese… and besides dont the japanese claim to be mongolian, although they also sometimes claim to have longer intestines because of the millennia theyve eaten rice… which is strange since the mongolians never ate rice… as for the toilet paper panic (again!), i looked up anal retentive but sadly it doesnt apply…
People are literally already starting to buy out all the toilet paper and bottled waters at Costcos in America, even though we only have like… 50 cases. On average, more people die from gunshots every week. *shrug*
My friends back in Japan are paying hundreds of dollars in cancellation fees to cancel travel plans. I guess in Japan the situation is slightly concerning, but even 700 people out of 126 million is like… nothing% ?? It’s so tiny that my calculator can’t show it without scientific notation, so yeah, nothing%.
Always love to get your take on things… you never fail to deliver!
Slightly concerning would be an understatement. The word “coronavirus” appears in the first few seconds of every conversation. Small children are wearing tiny kiddie face masks and my local hiking group cancelled this month’s walk in the woods. You know, so many people out in the forest. I’m pretty sure Japanese families have already drawn lots to see which family member gets eaten first. Sorry, little Takeshi, you drew the short straw.
This post is truly hilarious. But I am very curious, why toilet papers? I mean if it does run out why cant people just use water and soap for your rear?
Then again the huge dent would mean cheaper accommodation and flight tickets on my next visit to Japan. I don’t wish for such detrimental state of economy for them, Just saying. Lol
Yeah, I know. Last I checked, air, water, food, and shelter were pretty important for survival. Toilet paper’s pretty far down on that list. Way below shochu, I’m sure.
In Germany it is not better in any way.
Well, it’s the Country where geigercounter where sold out after Fukushima incident after all…
In my City (160km², 250k People), there are 5 definite cases of corona, and people are stockipiling, you can’t imagine. On Saturday evening, there even was no bottled water anymore in the supermarket. Not talking about vegetable, bread, noodles, flour…
Construction workers can’t buy their masks for work and even for hospitals there are just remainders of masks and germicide.
Everyone is going crazy… Discrimination against asians was also sometimes a thing, at least before the italy outbreak.
From italy, there was a quote of an old man regarding stockpiling: “Even in war times we had more”
Wow, that’s heavy. Here it’s more of an annoyance, at least so far. When I went to the store yesterday, it was less crowded (of course, it was a weekday) and some brands of toilet paper were back on the shelves.
I don’t want to downplay the seriousness of this virus, but thus far it feels like an overreaction fueled by the media.
Well, I am coming in April, virus or no virus. But if we are to be honest, it is going to be about the same everywhere and really I am going to get sick, I think I like my chances better in a Japanese clinic. But maybe I am biased.
I was thinking of getting a bicycle once there. Now it seems like an even superior form of transportation, because I have even more of a reason to avoid Japanese style crowded transport. Sure as hell I am not going to be able to avoid people at the university, though. Well, you win some, you lose some.
By the way, I am that one guy that was trying to coerce you into having a fan meet up. For good or bad I am being send to the suburbs of Osaka, not Tokyo, so that makes it definitely less possible to coerce you into it. Well, maybe once the virus calms down and I decided to ride my bicycle outside of Kansai I will be annoying you again.
Yeah, I think it’s good you’re coming. Hopefully things will be a bit more in control by April. Don’t know how much I agree with you about Japanese clinics though; they’ve always seemed pretty ineffectual to me. But I one-hundred-percent agree about the bicycle. It’s a great form of transportation in this country.
Let’s talk about that meetup once you’re here. I’m still waiting to see how things pan out job-wise for me here, both in terms of money and scheduling.
great column ken-san! the five sacred values, spot-on and lots of laughs, sorry.
I started commuting by bicycle from shibuya to chiyoda a few weeks ago but from Monday the office is all remote-work anyways.
The stockpiling is an odd phenomena but fortunately even when the water is sold out there is plenty of beer available. I will definitely bring some to enjoy Meguro sakura, where the festival is cancelled but the riverwalk still open to enjoy. I wonder what part is cancelled, exactly. Hoping its the loudspeakers telling everyone where to walk.
take care and please include me on any fan-club attendance list!
Ah, good point—we may finally get a seat below the sakura this year. I guess the yatai will be few, so it’ll be mostly BYO-Chiken skewers and beer. Kind of an odd festival vibe.
Japan was sure a lot more fun before I was aware of all the earthquakes, tsunami, and life-threatening viruses. Ah, the good old days.
I’ve been hoping you’d post something about the Coronavirus; always love hearing your thoughts.
My partner and I have a 5 week trip planned from 25 March. The one time we book a long holiday… Anyway, unless the Australian Gov says otherwise, we’re still coming.
Do you think the reason the number of cases in Japan is low is because less people are being tested, compared to other countries?
As an aside, I have just realised I’ve been following your blog since 2013. Happy 7 years of reading!
There are a ton of questions swirling around this coronavirus thing. It’s probably unwise to speculate without any real data.
But what the hell—let’s do it anyway! So it seems reasonable to assume there’s a gap between the number of people who have COVID-19 and those being tested. How big the gap is is anyone’s guess. Which is to say that a) there are people walking around feeling “unwell” who have yet to visit a hospital; and b) there are people in hospitals without test kits to say definitively yes or no. Both of those cases would not be reflected in the reported numbers.
Now, are fewer people being tested in Japan? And are the numbers reflected overseas indicative of what’s actually happening? Yeah, really hard to say. I have read in the Japanese media that there were cases, and deaths, in Kyushu and Okinawa over a week ago, and neither place appears on the Johns Hopkins map. So that’s concerning.
You’ve still got 3 weeks before you arrive. I’d keep an eye on the numbers, inaccurate as they may be. Right now they’re statistically insignificant and being hyped in the media. Ultimately the trend will tell the story.
Thanks for reading all these years. Hard to believe it’s been so many, eh.