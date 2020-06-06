A Happy Accident in Japan

Occasionally, from tragedy, something new and magnificent is born into this world. Throughout the current worldwide crisis and raging meltdown, Seeroi Sensei stayed locked down and got busy, until the inevitable happened. And so it’s with great pleasure that I’m able to announce the delivery of Ken’s first.
He doesn’t have a name yet, but we’re expecting him in late June. From all indications, he’ll be a healthy 8 inches tall and weigh approximately 1.2 pounds. He’ll be available for sale on Amazon. Stay tuned for further details.
When it Rains Rainbows, it Pours
And then recently, another surprising development, uh, developed.
So Japanese students always ask, “What’s your dream?” That’s because we teach them this phrase in English class, and they think it’s a normal question. Anyway, for several years now, my answer’s been, “to be a Japanese teacher.” And that’s true. Teaching Japanese would be the culmination of years of pointlessly hard work studying this obscure language.
Because you know, if you live in Japan and look like me, people are always asking “Are you an English teacher?” Like there’s no other job a white guy could do. Well, okay, so that’s actually true, but still, it’d be nice to have another reply. And to be able to say, “The hell, I teach Japanese” would surely blow some minds. Although I’d say it in Japanese, so it’d sound polite.
Living the Dream in Japan
Somebody once said, You gotta be careful what you wish for. Actually, I’m pretty sure I said that. Whatever, it’s true. So last week, I got a Zoom call from a language school I work for, and they were like, “Seeroi Sensei, we’d like you to teach a couple more classes.”
“Cross my palm with silver,” I replied. I mean hey, I live one floor above poverty, and I’ve seen what’s down there, so my weekly to-do list starts with “Avoid starving to death.” But of course they didn’t understand that, so I had to rephrase it as, “Could you kindly provide some details regarding the position?”
“Yes,” they said, “we’d like you to teach Japanese, online.”
And I was like, “Is my camera not working? You can see my face, right? Round eyes, high nose…”
“The students are adult foreigners. We think you’d be great.”
Of course I’d be. When is Ken Seeroi not? That’s rhetorical; don’t feel you need to answer. But my guess is they called every single Japanese person in the nation first, until they were finally like, “Ah jeez, guess we’re gonna have to go with the white guy.”
“Let me check my schedule,” I said.
Google Calendar in Japanese
Ultimately, I didn’t take it, because when I consulted Google Calendar in Japanese, turns out somebody’d blocked off Thursday nights until infinity with “drink BEER,” in English. So I was like, Well maybe Friday…strange…same thing. Wait a minute, every night’s blocked off! Must’ve done that when I was drunk. Stupid Japanese Google Calendar.
So while teaching Japanese sounded weirdly prestigious, like a Japanese dream come true, it also seemed like a lot of work, which is in direct conflict with my life goals of improving my tan and putting off till tomorrow what I could do today. So between holding English classes, hanging out with dubious women in shady bars, writing a blog, and now my new baby, I figured I had enough on my plate. Gotta be careful what you wish for in Japan, because you just might get it, is what I’ve learned.
8 Replies to “A Happy Accident in Japan”
Congratulations on the incoming bouncing baby! And as I started to read you may teach Japanese, I was waiting for the sign up link!
I’m currently self studying Japanese and trying to get my head out of English Grammar mode is repeatedly tripping me up, not to mention when things switch from Hiragana to Kanji without warning and yep…another thing to trip me up!
But as they say in Japan (according to every anime I watch) Ganbatte Seeroi San!
Yeah, we do say that a lot.
Good luck with your Japanese studies. My only advice, and I mean this seriously, is to begin using kanji immediately. Just start getting used to it now, and in about twenty years it’ll start to make sense.
I can tell that the baby will be born with what is called a flat affect.
While he may be startling in appearance, I promise he won’t be dull.
I would also have been seriously tempted to sign up to study Japanese with you. Probably lucky for you that I will only get to buy your book instead. Looking forward to it!
Thanks, Linda. Maybe the next one will be about how to learn Japanese. Who knew that’d be such a popular subject?
If the father has such an outstanding blog I can only imagine what the kid will write in 30 years. I’m excited. Congrats on teaching japanese! A white guy can indeed achieve! Astronaut is our future.
I’m white too. I’ve studied 3 years to be a chemical technician, and already spent 4 years in medschool and now, my hard work and genius was recognized. I got a job a NASA. I’m going to Mars.
Sorry did I say “NASA”? I meant “Uber Eats”. And “Mars” is the striper club that needs my greasy cheesburgers. I’ll hurry before I get flagged and not tipped. Wait for me Elona Musk. (sorry for stealing your joke lol)
But seriously now, congrats. I think it’s a big milestone all the way to be able to teach japanese. Perhaps is the small things that are not sexy the best we might get. Wish you the best.
Congrats Ken! Pretty sure your baby will bring laughter and food for thought to a lot of people.
Speaking of which, a lot of Ken’s aficionados have been requesting you to… er… “procreate” for a very long time, which made me realise that I’ve been reading your blog now for seven years, and have been a proud resident of the heavenly archipelago for five and a half (and counting). Man, time flies, but your blog has been an excellent companion throughout this journey. Thanks again for all your work